Financial Symmetry Inc Raises Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 26.6% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $38,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,702,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,014,000 after acquiring an additional 280,571 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after purchasing an additional 157,381 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 505,162 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,539,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,574. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

