First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $4.66 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00256128 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,740,969,430 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,763,975,020.94. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99907674 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $3,091,018,423.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.