Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,292,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Fiserv stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,080. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.21. The company has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.