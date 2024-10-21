Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 2.9% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 6.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $196.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,583. The firm has a market cap of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $198.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

