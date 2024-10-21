Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0937 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,653. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

