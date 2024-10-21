GATX (GATX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. GATX has set its FY24 guidance at $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.300-7.700 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $133.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.92 and a 200-day moving average of $134.58. GATX has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State purchased 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

