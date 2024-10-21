GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

WGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GeneDx from $32.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,183,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,344,349.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $29,830.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,200.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,183,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,344,349.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 543,668 shares of company stock worth $18,104,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter worth $8,090,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in GeneDx during the third quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in GeneDx by 227.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 108,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGS opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. GeneDx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

