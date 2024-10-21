Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,790 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MTUM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.33. The company had a trading volume of 293,565 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.89. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

