Gerber LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Gerber LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gerber LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,468.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FBND stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.88. 854,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.