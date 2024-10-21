Gigachad Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last Week (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Gigachad has a market capitalization of $534.56 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gigachad has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gigachad

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

Gigachad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04985644 USD and is down -6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $6,229,688.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

