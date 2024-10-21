Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $153.03 on Monday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $188.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.35 billion and a PE ratio of 392.39.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

