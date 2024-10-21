Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Buys 352 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,666,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,426,000 after buying an additional 145,967 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $193.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.75. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $193.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

