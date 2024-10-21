Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 560 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,607,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,498,000 after buying an additional 533,884 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,406,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,366,000 after buying an additional 94,350 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth $163,937,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,103,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,796,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BINC opened at $53.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $53.56.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

