Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,460 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $5,152,486.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,200,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,474,870.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,571 shares of company stock valued at $50,126,587. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.