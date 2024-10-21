Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.7 %

About Givaudan

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.50. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

