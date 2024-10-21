Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $24.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 78.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

