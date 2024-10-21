Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of Global X Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EMM opened at $28.54 on Monday. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $27.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

