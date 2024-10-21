Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Director Chris Bryan Sells 30,500 Shares

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2024

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMXGet Free Report) Director Chris Bryan sold 30,500 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$30,500.00.

Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance

Globex Mining Enterprises stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.11. 9,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.20. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 128.91.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has a mineral portfolio of approximately 232 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; and precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.