Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX) Director Chris Bryan Sells 30,500 Shares

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Free Report) Director Chris Bryan sold 30,500 shares of Globex Mining Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$30,500.00.

Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance

Globex Mining Enterprises stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.11. 9,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$62.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.20. Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. has a one year low of C$0.77 and a one year high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 119.76 and a current ratio of 128.91.

Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has a mineral portfolio of approximately 232 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; and precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

