Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $95.11. 37,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,996. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $100.15.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,000.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $953,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,798 shares of company stock worth $6,310,613 in the last three months. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

