Gregory W. Buckley Buys 1,000 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $23,980.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $360,970.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.85. 15,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,501. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

