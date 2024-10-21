GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF) versus National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Financial Contrast

GTN (OTCMKTS:GTNLF – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GTN and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTN N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia 78.04% 3.50% 2.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTN and National CineMedia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia $207.60 million 3.26 $705.20 million $34.07 0.21

Analyst Recommendations

National CineMedia has higher revenue and earnings than GTN.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GTN and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTN 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 1 3 0 2.75

National CineMedia has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.14%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than GTN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National CineMedia beats GTN on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTN

GTN Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadcast media advertising platform that supply traffic information reports to radio stations in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. It offers information reports, such as traffic and news through advertising spots on television and radio networks directly to advertisers, as well as through advertising agencies. GTN Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

