Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,892 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,928,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,806,431,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,408,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,620 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.