Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harmony Biosciences
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.