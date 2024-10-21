Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $2,627,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 60.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.53 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.