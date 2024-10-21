Head to Head Analysis: CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) & Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Porch Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $909.60 million 7.75 -$92.48 million ($0.21) -54.00 Porch Group $470.46 million 0.30 -$133.93 million ($1.14) -1.25

CCC Intelligent Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. CCC Intelligent Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Porch Group 0 1 5 1 3.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Porch Group has a consensus target price of $4.18, suggesting a potential upside of 194.27%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions 2.36% 5.16% 3.10% Porch Group -18.26% N/A -11.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Porch Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services. This segment offers inspection software and services, title insurance software, mortgage software, moving services, mover and homeowner marketing, and measurement software for roofers. The Insurance segment offers consumers with insurance and warranty products to protect their homes. This segment provides property-related insurance and captive reinsurance products; and warranty products under the Porch Warranty, American Home Protect, and Residential Warranty Services brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

