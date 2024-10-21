Head to Head Analysis: Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) versus Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) and Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 84.7% of Brilliant Earth Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pandora A/S and Brilliant Earth Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pandora A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brilliant Earth Group $441.26 million 0.39 $580,000.00 $0.06 29.33

Analyst Ratings

Brilliant Earth Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pandora A/S.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pandora A/S and Brilliant Earth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pandora A/S 0 0 0 1 4.00 Brilliant Earth Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Brilliant Earth Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Brilliant Earth Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brilliant Earth Group is more favorable than Pandora A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Pandora A/S and Brilliant Earth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pandora A/S N/A N/A N/A Brilliant Earth Group 0.57% 6.48% 2.36%

Summary

Brilliant Earth Group beats Pandora A/S on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally. Pandora A/S was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

