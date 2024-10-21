Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0540 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $70.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00041115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,677,232,404 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,677,232,338.82238 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05614184 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $61,806,969.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

