Hedera One Day Volume Hits $68.98 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Hedera has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $68.98 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00041204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,677,232,339 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,677,232,338.82238 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05614184 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $61,806,969.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

