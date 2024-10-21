HI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, HI has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $216,076.82 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,699.84 or 0.99984676 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007827 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00066191 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047321 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $284,495.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

