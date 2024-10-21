HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC) Insider David Di Pilla Buys 223,189 Shares

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider David Di Pilla purchased 223,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.84 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of A$1,972,990.76 ($1,324,154.87).

HMC Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41.

Get HMC Capital alerts:

HMC Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. HMC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

About HMC Capital

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HMC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.