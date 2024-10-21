Hooked Protocol Trading Up 13.6% This Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $97.22 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 194,998,917.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.47483966 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $17,971,432.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

