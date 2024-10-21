Hovde Group Increases Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target to $53.00

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from $48.50 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $44.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $364.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,985,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

