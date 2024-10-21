Hxro Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.83 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $1,621.83 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 28.2% against the dollar. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

