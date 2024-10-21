InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $62.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 388.67% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InspireMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) by 266.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. InspireMD makes up approximately 4.6% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 10.08% of InspireMD worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

