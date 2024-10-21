Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.39 and last traded at $22.40. Approximately 7,920,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 58,582,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

