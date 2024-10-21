International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

IBM opened at $232.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $237.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

