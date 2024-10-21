Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Volume of $51.49 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $3.95 billion and approximately $51.49 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $8.37 or 0.00012097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00042018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,694,823 coins and its circulating supply is 472,586,140 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

