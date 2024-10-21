Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Lowered by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $609.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $170.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $627.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

