Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,484 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $11,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.19. The company had a trading volume of 105,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,765. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.05. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

