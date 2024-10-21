iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $25,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $120.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

