iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.74 and last traded at $84.43, with a volume of 202016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Stories
