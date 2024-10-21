iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.74 and last traded at $84.43, with a volume of 202016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.75.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

