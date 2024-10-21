iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after acquiring an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,222,000 after acquiring an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,315,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,585,000 after acquiring an additional 109,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,538,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,643. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

