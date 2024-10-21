iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,191,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 788,893 shares.The stock last traded at $58.79 and had previously closed at $59.53.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.51.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.