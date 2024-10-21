iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.47, with a volume of 2320874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.