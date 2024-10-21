iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 175363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,904 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 621,932 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after buying an additional 119,464 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.