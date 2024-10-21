iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 175363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
