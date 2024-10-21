iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 26,760 shares.The stock last traded at $80.70 and had previously closed at $80.79.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $991.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.96.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILCB. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.