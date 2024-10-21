iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,126,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,685,537. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

