iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $114.38, with a volume of 146827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.32.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.