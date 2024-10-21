iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.73 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 8026085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165,524 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,043,000 after buying an additional 2,920,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,704,000 after buying an additional 236,145 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.