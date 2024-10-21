iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.6% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $383.33. The company had a trading volume of 380,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,898. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $384.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.71 and a 200-day moving average of $355.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

