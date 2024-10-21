iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,785,000 after purchasing an additional 49,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,882,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,498,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 820,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,988,000 after acquiring an additional 66,912 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.74. 459,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.54. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

